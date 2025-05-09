Netizens REACT to Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu's show Tujhse Hai Ashiqui’s TEASER

Abhishek Kumar's return to the rom-com genre was much anticipated by his fans. After doing several reality shows, the actor is back to playing a character, and we can't wait to watch him in Tujhse Hai Ashiqui. This time, Abhishek will share screen space with Amandeep Sidhu. The two beloved stars have joined hands for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show, Tujhse Hai Ashiqui. The teaser is finally out, and scroll below to see how netizens have reacted to this.

Taking to their Instagram account, Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu released the first teaser of Tujhse Hai Ashiqui. In the comment section, fans expressed their excitement about the new show. They couldn't wait to watch Abhishek and Amandeep's fresh on-screen pairing and chemistry. After the teaser was shared, one fan wrote, "Full bollywood vibe," and another commented, "Wowww!!! So excited”. Another netizen wrote, "What a beautiful chemistry," and so on, the comments continued.

Watch Tujhse Hai Ashiqui's first teaser here-

Take a look at fans reaction for Tujhse Hai Ashiqui's first teaser-

Not only fans, but even the celebs applauded the first teaser of Tujhse Hai Ashiqui and wished luck to the team.

While Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu's faces are not revealed, a few glimpses of their introduction and interaction have left fans gaga. Abhishek will play Pumma, whereas Amandeep will play Noor. The show is set against the backdrop of Punjab and is a proper romantic drama worth binge-watching. The gentle melody is music to the ears, whereas the beautiful location is too soothing to the eyes. The official trailer is yet to be released. Tujhse Hai Ashiqui will be released on Dreamiyata Dramaa.

For the unversed, this isn't the first time Abhishek and Amandeep are collaborating with Ravi and Sargun. Abhishek rose to fame after playing the lead role in Udaariyaan, whereas Amandeep has played the lead in Badall Pe Paon Hai. Both the shows were bankrolled by the power couple.

This will be Amandeep Sidhu's new project after her stint in Badall Pe Paon Hai. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar is currently seen in Laughter Chefs.

