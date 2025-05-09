MTV Roadies XX POLL Result: Did debutant Elvish Yadav give tough competition to co-gang leaders? Netizens declare decision

Elvish Yadav's fans were thrilled when he announced his role as a gang leader on MTV Roadies XX. Following his victory on Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans eagerly anticipated his participation in the reality show. While Elvish made his debut as a gang leader, other previous ones, such as Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati, were part of earlier seasons of Roadies. Pinkvilla conducted a poll to gather viewers' opinions on Elvish Yadav's stint in this adventure reality show.

On May 6, Pinkvilla asked readers to vote on whether they believed Elvish Yadav was giving tough competition to the other gang leaders. As per our poll results, 98.72% of the audience thinks that Elvish is giving tough competition to co-gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati, whereas only 1.73% of netizens think that Elvish needs to improve.

Take a look at the poll result here-

The results clearly indicate that Elvish is excelling in his role and has made a significant impression as a gang leader. Since the show premiered, viewers have witnessed various adventures and confrontations in MTV Roadies XX.

The game took an unexpected turn when Gautam Gulati entered the show as a wild card gang leader—a first in the show's history. He joined with a new gang comprised of members whom the original gang leaders had not selected. MTV Roadies XX premiered on January 11, 2025 and airs every weekend.

Speaking about Elvish Yadav, the social media creator rose to fame after winning the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Apart from this, he has been an active YouTuber and regularly shares vlogs on his YouTube channel. There have been various times when Elvish's name has been embroiled in controversies.

Apart from being a gang leader on MTV Roadies XX, Elvish is also seen in Laughter Chefs 2 as a contestant.

