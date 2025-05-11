‘Actors should have some discretion’: Here’s why The Royals star Ishaan Khatter feels large entourage is burden for entire crew

Ishaan Khatter offered a thoughtful view on the ongoing conversation about actors being accompanied by large entourages. He stated that he doesn’t firmly support or oppose the practice, emphasizing that the decision should ultimately rest with individual artists. In his latest web series, The Royals, the issue is humorously addressed, shedding light on how the growing size of support teams can significantly impact production budgets.

Speaking to PTI, Ishaan Khatter remarked that no single individual should have such a large entourage that it places a strain on the entire production. He noted that the topic lends itself well to some lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek commentary.

Reflecting on his own experiences, he shared that they have varied greatly from project to project. On A Perfect Couple, for instance, he managed everything himself without any personal assistance. Whereas, on other sets, actors are often accustomed to having extensive support, which he admitted can sometimes be amusing.

Currently available on Netflix, The Royals features Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh, a hesitant modern-day prince, and Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Shekhar, a self-made startup CEO. The duo join forces to convert Aviraaj’s ancestral haveli into a high-end bed-and-breakfast retreat.

In the second episode of The Royals, Ishaan Khatter’s character comments on the extravagant habits of his royal lineage. In a conversation with his younger brother, portrayed by Vihaan Samat, he quips that his sibling’s entourage resembles an election rally. In response, Vihaan’s character defends his staff, saying they manage responsibilities that none of the others are capable of handling.

Ishaan Khatter shared that, as an actor, he chooses not to have a manager present on set. He explained that he likes to work closely with the crew and be part of the team. While he doesn’t take a definitive stance for or against having support staff, he emphasized that actors exercising personal discretion in such matters would be ideal.

Vihaan Samat, recognized for his roles in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, mentioned that while The Royals draws inspiration from shows like The Crown and Bridgerton, its distinctiveness lies in its deep connection to Indian culture.

The actor explained that The Royals blends elements from various existing shows, such as the time, setting, characters, and modernity. He highlighted that the show stands out for its comedic tone and the unique way it handles themes.

