Border 2: Find out which courageous war hero Varun Dhawan will portray in Sunny Deol-led movie; REPORT

Varun Dhawan has had a packed schedule lately, juggling several projects at once. Border 2 will see Sunny Deol reprise his iconic role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri from the 1997 classic. Diljit Dosanjh will portray Air Force officer Nirmal Singh Sekhon with Ahan Shetty as a Naval Commander. However, details about Dhawan’s role were kept secret but not anymore.

According to a report by Mid Day, Varun Dhawan is set to play Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a war hero who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his extraordinary valor and was later promoted to Colonel following the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict.

The actor underwent two months of physical training before the filming began in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh, in mid-January.

The report revealed that in addition to conducting costume trials with designer Sheetal Sharma, Dhawan interacted with real-life Indian Army officers. He celebrated Army Day alongside them, and engaged in conversations to better understand their lives and experiences.

The report also noted that the entire team spent a year preparing for the project before cameras rolled. Dhawan’s narrative arc will follow his departure from Sisana village in Haryana to his induction into the army and his participation in the 1971 war.

Dhawan’s physical preparation for the role was intense, involving daily sessions of three hours focused on cardio and strength training, along with specialized instruction in using firearms and handling ammunition.

According to reports, Dhawan’s introductory scene features a high-octane action sequence involving heavy weaponry, choreographed by renowned Hollywood action director Nick Powell.

His character, Major Hoshiar Singh, played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, particularly at the Jarpal post in the Shakargarh sector. Despite sustaining serious injuries, he refused to be evacuated and continued leading his troops until the ceasefire. The mission assigned to him involved capturing the Pakistani-held area of Jarpal by creating a secure bridgehead.

To inspire his soldiers during the intense combat, Major Singh personally moved through the trenches, encouraging his men and even operating a machine gun himself. His company successfully repelled multiple attacks, inflicting significant casualties on enemy forces.

To maintain authenticity, the production team enlisted the expertise of a former Army Major, who provided final approvals on all aspects of military portrayal, including references, research, uniforms, and insignia.

