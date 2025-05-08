'17 mahine ki meri betiyaan…': Rubina Dilaik slams Rajat Dalal after his comment against THIS on Battleground

Battleground, the fitness reality show, has been in the news for its controversies ever since it premiered. In a newly released promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen losing her calm after Rajat Dalal questions her fitness. The argument escalates when the actress reminds him how fit she is for the show and even speaks about her postpartum weight loss. This confrontation occurs in the presence of Abhishek Malhan and Neeraj Goyat.

In the new promo of Battleground shared by TellyChakkar on their Instagram, Rubina Dilaik and Rajat Dalal are seen locking horns over fitness. The fight begins after Rubina praises a contestant's fitness and claims that no one can beat him. Upon hearing this, Rajat taunts Rubina, saying that the show is not about art.

Rubina Dilaik hits back, saying, "Yaha par trophy power lifting se nahi, fitness ke hisaab se jeeti jaayegi." (Here, the trophy is won on the basis of fitness, not by powerlifting.)

Rajat then questions Rubina’s fitness. In response, Rubina loses her calm and says, "Main fitness ke baare mein kya bataungi? Maine India ke sabse bade fitness show par raaj kiya hai. 2 degrees mein hum stunt kiya karte the. Aur meri betiyaan 17 mahine ki hain — look at the level of fitness." (What will I say about fitness? I have ruled India's biggest fitness show. We used to perform stunts in 2-degree weather. My daughters are 17 months old — look at my level of fitness.)

She further adds, "Don't ever say ki fitness ke show mein Rubina kya kar rahi hai. I am the ultimate fitness queen." (Don't ever question what Rubina is doing in a fitness show. I am the ultimate fitness queen.) After this, Rajat is not seen responding to Rubina's comments.

Battleground began streaming on Amazon MX Player on April 5. The show features Rajat Dalal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Malhan, and Neeraj Goyat as team leaders.

