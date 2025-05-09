CID POLL: Are you liking Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushman? VOTE

CID is not just a show; it holds a special place in the hearts of many as it has been a part of many people's childhoods. After two decades, the makers surprised the audience with the dramatic departure of the original ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam. Following this, a new ACP, named Ayushman, was introduced. Played by Parth Samthaan, the character of ACP Ayushman received mixed reactions from viewers. Now, Pinkvilla has created a poll for our readers.

Parth Samthaan, a prominent figure in the television industry, made his return to the small screen after five years with CID. In the show, he was cast as the new ACP after the death of ACP Pradyuman. While Parth's acting skills have been winning hearts, Pinkvilla is curious to know whether our readers are enjoying his portrayal of this new role.

Here's your chance to vote:

Are you liking Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushman? Vote now! Yes No

As Abhijeet and Daya struggle to accept ACP Ayushman as their new leader, the differences within the team are evident. Parth's character is depicted as a young and stern ACP officer who maintains a friendly demeanor with everyone but often clashes with the CID team.

While it was earlier said that Parth has replaced the veteran Shivaji Satam in CID, the actor exclusively confirmed to us that he was roped in for a brief role. Parth told Pinkvilla, "I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months. Initially, we couldn’t give any confirmation on the same, as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show."

As Parth's journey in CID is about to end very soon, it will be interesting to see how his track ends in CID. CID returned on December 21, 2024, and airs Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

