8 times Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made headlines: Ayesha Singh–Aishwarya Sharma’s alleged feud to Bhavika Sharma’s reentry and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered on October 5, 2020, and has since become a favorite among viewers. The show originally featured Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Over time, this popular series underwent several significant changes and stayed in the news for various reasons. Apart from its engaging storyline, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also gained attention due to the controversies surrounding it, especially in its initial phases.

8 times when Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made headlines:

1- Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh

Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's alleged rivalry during Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's shoot grabbed eyeballs. While Ayesha played the lead role of Sai, Aishwarya played Patralekha, the parallel lead in the show. The two actresses seemed close while shooting for the initial episodes of the show. They often shared pictures, and Ayesha even attended Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt's wedding.

However, it was reported that the two actresses locked horns before the first season came to an end. The reason for their rivalry is still unknown, and neither has ever made a comment on the same. They even unfollowed each other on social media, confirming that all is not good between them.

2- When fire broke out on the set

When Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a huge fire broke down on the sets of the show in Mumbai. The fire had caused damage to the 2,000 sq ft ground floor of the studio. After this, an immediate evacuation of all the crew members and actors was conducted. There were no casualties reported.

3- Generation leap

The show made headlines for many days when the makers decided to take a generation leap. While Ayesha and Neil's characters were shown dead in the show, the show's storyline moved forward with their daughter Savi's life. Bhavika Sharma was roped in to play the lead role of Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the generation leap. Shakti Arora played the male protagonist.

4- Shakti Arora's character's conclusion

The viewers were shocked and disappointed when Shakti Arora's character Ishaan's storyline concluded in the show. Savi and Ishaan's story remained incomplete as soon as it began as Ishaan died after being shot. This marked Shakti Arora's exit from the show, leaving many disappointed.

5- Second leap

Second major leap was taken, and Hitesh Bharadwaj was roped in to play the lead role, Rajat. The show's storyline was affected majorly after this second seven-year leap. Bhavika remained the female lead and starred opposite Hitesh. Savi and Rajat's storyline took time to carve space in the hearts of the audience. However, as soon as this pair started receiving love from the audience, another major twist was introduced by the makers.

6- New storyline with new cast

Savi and Rajat's storyline concluded on a good note before the makers shifted their focus to a new storyline. Savi was shown as the IPS officer, and their story came to an end on a happy note. The makers then showed Param Singh, Vaibhavi Hankare and Sanam Johar in the lead roles. Again, the love triangle grabbed eyeballs. However, it didn't impress the audience, and the show's TRP was affected.

7- Vaibhavi Hankare's sudden departure

Just after three months in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the female lead, Vaibhavi Hankare's stint in the show came to an end as per the story's demand. Vaibhavi, who played Tejaswini, was paired opposite Param, who played Neil. Vaibhavi and Neil's storyline just started, but soon their story ended as Tejaswini was shown dead. The makers again introduced a new twist as Tejaswini was shown dead along with Savi's husband, Rajat.

8- Bhavika Sharma's reentry

As per the new storyline, Bhavika Sharma reentered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the female protagonist opposite Param Singh. Savi's husband, Rajat, is dead, and Neil's wife, Tejaswini, is dead. This unique story has again grabbed the eyeballs of the audience and is looking forward to this upcoming twist of the show.

