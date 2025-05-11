Ana de Armas Returns to United States After Birthday Getaway With Rumored Beau Tom Cruise; Know More

Ana de Armas seems to be back in the United States again after she spent some time in London, according to Just Jared. The actress was spotted on Saturday as she made her way through the famous JFK airport in the afternoon, in New York City.

Armas strutted in casuals, reportedly wearing a long tan coat and a white T-shirt, and blue jeans. The publication mentioned that the Knives Out star arrived in the city after her flight from Heathrow Airport.

This comes amid the ongoing rumor that the actress is allegedly dating Tom Cruise. The duo has previously been reportedly spotted together on different occasions. Fueling the speculation, Armas was spotted riding the Mission: Impossible star’s helicopter from a local heliport to Heathrow, per the publication.

Additionally, the duo was also seen together exiting David Beckham’s grand 50th birthday bash in London on May 3, per People magazine. Along with the two, many others, including Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, and Guy Ritchie, were also present at the party, which was held at Core, a fine dining restaurant in Notting Hill.

Armas and Cruise's names also made it to the headlines after they reportedly flew high in the sky together in April, per TMZ.

The abovementioned publication reported that the rumored couple jetted in the United Kingdom from Madrid, Spain. As per the outlet, the Eyes Wide Shut star and the Blade Runner 2049 actress landed at Farnborough Airport.

Later that month, the couple was also pictured in London exiting a helicopter, flown by Cruise, the day before Armas’ birthday. A source told People that they were “maybe” celebrating her birthday. For the unversed, Armas’ birthday falls on April 30.

The publication also noted that the duo is working on an upcoming venture, so it will be interesting to watch them share a screen.

