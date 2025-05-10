EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nikki Tamboli recalls 'tough phase' after experiencing THIS unfortunate incident; 'Muje meri death...'

Nikki Tamboli recently appeared on Pinkvilla's show Behind the Success, where she discussed her journey in the entertainment industry and shared insights from her personal life. She recalled being diagnosed with COVID-19 after her Bigg Boss 14 journey and asking her family to move to their other house, as they had recovered from other illnesses. Nikki mentioned that her brother faced serious health issues that led to hospitalization. She even recalled seeing her death while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli recalled the toughest phase when she was in the Bigg Boss 14 house: her brother underwent both hip replacement surgeries and knee surgery. She emphasized that despite these hardships, she has risen above her problems and built a successful career in the industry. Nikki explained that because of her family's love and unity, she overcame problems.

Further, Nikki remembered being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 two days after her brother's demise. She mentioned that if she had decided not to go, she would have stayed back and cried a lot, and due to which even her parents would have cried more.

Nikki believes that, if her brother were still alive, he would have encouraged her to join the show. She admitted that not participating could have led her to depression, sharing that she often cried while shooting for the stunt-based show.

Nikki addressed allegations when she was accused of not performing the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Further, Nikki revealed, "I get very scared of creepy crawlies and I feel disgusted and scared around them, which is normal. But when I was given underwater stunts, mujhe meri death dikhayi de rahi thi. Muje laga mai mar rahi hu aur mere mom-dad ko kon bachayega (I could see my death. I thought, I'm dying, and who would save my mom and dad)."

The actor elaborated that she was unable to perform underwater stunts because she worried about her family. She recalled how people were not able to understand her psychology. She explained that she saw her death and due to the same, lost in the stunts.

Speaking about her work life, Nikki Tamboli has been a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Celebrity MasterChef and more.

