Pawandeep Rajan's Health Update: Indian Idol 12 winner's team issues statement: '3 more surgeries...'

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan (28) met with an unfortunate accident on May 5 near Moradabad, UP, while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. After which, he was quickly rushed to the hospital. On May 6, his team released an official statement giving an update to his fans about the singer's health. Now, again, the team shared an update according to which Pawandeep is still in the ICU under observation after he underwent 3 surgeries for 8 hours.

On Pawandeep Rajan's Instagram story, his team released a statement giving his fans an update about his health after his multiple surgeries. The statement read, "Hi everyone, Pawan has undergone 3 more surgeries yesterday. Early morning, he was taken into the OT and after 8 long hours, all his remaining fractures were operated successfully. Though he is still in ICU under observation and will remain there for few more days."

In the statement, the Indian Idol 12 winner's team thanked his fans for their prayers and blessings. The team wrote, "As doctor rightly said, now the healing & recovery process has started, let's just pray for his speedy recovery. Once again, Thank you everyone for all the blessings and prayers."

Here's an update about Pawandeep Rajan's health update-

Apart from Pawandeep Rajan's team, the singer's close friend Govind Digari also shared a health update on social media. He uploaded a picture on his Instagram where Pawandeep can be seen lying on the hospital bed, flashing a smile as he is on the way to recovery. Sharing this photo, his friend wrote, "Aap sabhi ke aashirwad se Pawan ab kaafi theek hai (With all your blessings, Pawan is now doing much better)."

Take a look at Pawandeep Rajan's post here-

For the uninformed, Pawandeep Rajan met with a car accident near Moradabad, UP, on May 5. The vehicle he was in collided with a parked truck near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge. He was accompanied by his friend Ajay Mehra and driver Rahul Singh. The trio was traveling in an MG Hector.

As per the investigation, the senior police officer mentioned that Rahul Singh, who was driving the vehicle, reportedly dozed off while riding the vehicle, after which he lost control of the car. Following this, a major accident occurred.

