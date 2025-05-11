Gram Chikitsalay: Did you know Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak’s picturesque Bhatkandi village was actually filmed in THIS state?

Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, Gram Chikitsalaya, is now streaming, offering a unique glimpse into the rural healthcare landscape. Set in the fictional village of Bhatkandi, the show thoughtfully blends humor with meaningful commentary, portraying the challenges faced by doctors and the intricate social dynamics of village life. Notably, the entire series was filmed in Chhattisgarh, spanning 27 days, 4 days in Bemetara, a day in Raipur, and just a single day of shooting in Mumbai.

As reported by NDTV, in October 2024, the creators of the web series visited Chhattisgarh and met with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

During this visit, CM Sai inaugurated the project by giving the ceremonial clap for the muhurat shot. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra, along with the production team, informed the Chief Minister that their previous work included the widely acclaimed series Panchayat. They shared their plans to begin filming Gram Chikitsalaya in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the team and wished them success. In his interaction with the crew, CM Sai emphasized his government’s continued efforts to promote film production in the state.

He highlighted initiatives under the new film policy designed to attract filmmakers and transform Chhattisgarh into a key destination for film shoots. He also mentioned plans to develop a dedicated film city in the state, which would not only provide a platform for local talent but also generate substantial employment opportunities.

Pinkvilla reviewed Gram Chikitsalay as "Might not be a groundbreaking show, but it’s an honest and quietly impactful series that sheds light on the challenges of rural healthcare in India." While the show follows a similar tone and structure to Panchayat, it brings a fresh perspective by focusing on the medical side of village life.

In Gram Chikitsalay, Amol Parashar portrays Dr. Prabhat, a well-qualified yet hesitant doctor navigating the challenges of rural healthcare. Vinay Pathak joins him as a representative of the local administration.

The ensemble cast also features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in key roles. The series is directed by Rahul Pandey, produced by Deepak Kumar Mishra, screenplay penned by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava.

