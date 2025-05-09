Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prarthana's terrified condition shocks Anupama; will latter expose Gautam?

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, continues entertaining the audience with its gripping storyline and shocking twists and turns. At present, the storyline of the show revolves around the struggles Anupama faces because she tries to prove Raghav's innocence. Amidst this, Anupama will be involved in another matter as Prarthana will arrive to seek help from her. The newly released promo shows how Gautam manipulates Kothari's with his lies, but Anupama reaches their house.

Advertisement

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media page. In this promo, Anupama can be seen spending some time alone, but Prarthana arrives at her house at midnight. Seeing Prarthana terrified, Anupama gets shocked and gathers the family. Ansh questions Prarthana for being scared and crying.

Watch Anupamaa's upcoming twist here-

Meanwhile, it is seen that Gautam lies to the Kothari family, saying that Prarthana has eloped. Parag asks him if there was a fight, but Gautam lies that he wanted to have a child to make his parents happy, which is why he and Prarthana got into a fight. Anupama reaches Kothari's house with Prarthana and slams Gautam for lying. The family gets shocked to see Prarthana with Anupama.

The caption of this promo read, "Anupama ne dekha Prarthana mein apna guzra hua kal…Kya woh uska aaj badalne ke liye kadam uthayegi?"

In other promos released by the channel, it will be seen how Anupama faces multiple problems when taking a stand for Raghav. Anupama and Rahi's relationship also suffers as Anupama tries to prove Raghav innocent. Fans will witness many twists and turns in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Advertisement

Anupamaa stars Adrija Roy, Rupali Ganguly, Shivam Khajuria, and many others in pivotal roles. The show manages to rank in the top 5 due to its engaging storyline.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Shivam Khajuria on upcoming twist; 'Aryan and Mahi will...'