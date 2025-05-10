Archana Puran Singh addresses accusations about faking her hand injury

Archana Puran Singh is a popular celebrity of the entertainment industry and has a huge fan base too. Lately, the actor has been entertaining her fans through her vlogs. She, Parmeet Sethi and their two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, create vlogs together where they rate famous eateries. While doing the same, Archana recently addressed a troll who accused her of faking her hand injury.

In one of their recent vlog, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, and their sons visited a restaurant to relish pasta. While waiting for their food, Archana and her family were having a fun banter. During which, Archana revealed how someone accused her of faking her hand injury and lying about it.

She said, "Someone wrote, ‘Archana ji aapka haath toh pehle hi thik hogaya tha ya shayad toota hi nahi hoga… aap aise hi content create karne ke liye ye sab lagake rakhte ho (Your hand must have recovered long back or must have not gotten injured. You have kept the bandage for content)." Answering the comment, Archana said, "Itne bure din nahi aaye hain hamare (We are not in that bad condition)." After this conversation, the family enjoyed the pasta and gave ratings to their favorite dishes.

Speaking about Archana's injury, the actress met with a major accident on the sets of a film in January 2025. In one of her vlogs, the actress revealed how she was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed on the set. Parmeet Sethi later said that physicians had put a wire around her wrist due to the fracture. Later, she posted a video from the hospital, showcasing her injury and expressing gratitude despite the setback

Workwise, Archana Puran Singh was last seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show as a guest judge. She has also worked in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Raja Hindustani, Krrish, Bol Bachchan, and others.

