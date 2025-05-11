Denise Alexander, Trailblazing Soap Star of General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, Passes Away at 85

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Denise Alexander, best known for her longtime roles at General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, died at 85. A familiar face to soap opera fans, Alexander played Dr. Lesley Webber on ABC's General Hospital and Susan Hunter Martin on NBC's Days of Our Lives. Her career in daytime television spanned over five decades, making her one of the most respected figures in the soap world.

Alexander began acting in the 1950s and made her Broadway debut in The Children's Hour. She also guest-starred on primetime shows like The Twilight Zone before moving into soap operas, as per Deadline.

In 1960, she appeared in The Clear Horizon, followed by an unaired pilot for General Hospital in 1962. She first appeared on General Hospital in 1965 and returned in a major role in 1973 after leaving Days.

From 1966 to 1973, Denise Alexander appeared in more than 800 episodes of Days of Our Lives, where her character was central to many major storylines. Her departure from the show in 1973 upset many fans.

That same year, she joined General Hospital as Lesley Webber, a move that she said caused a 'big press uproar.' General Hospital was struggling with ratings at the time, but her character helped bring new life to the show.

Her role on General Hospital led to a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1976. She was part of a popular love triangle with Chris Robinson's Rick Webber and Leslie Charleson's Monica Quartermaine. Alexander stayed on the show until 1984, when contract talks fell through. Her character was later revealed to be alive, and she returned in 1996, appearing off and on through 2021.

Denise Alexander appeared in over 1,000 episodes of General Hospital. She returned to the show for its 50th anniversary in 2013 and again in 2017, 2019, and 2021. She was married to actor and director Richard Colla for over 40 years until he died in 2021.

