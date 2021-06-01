EXCLUSIVE: Karan Mehra talks about what happened with wife Nisha Rawal yesterday; Says ‘She spat on me’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was reportedly arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint of an alleged assault.

Trigger Warning

ETimes had reported that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint of an alleged assault. However, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan Mehra denied the claim. “Everybody knows what I can do or cannot do. We (Karan and Nisha) were having our differences of opinion as we are getting into a divorce. I was recovering from Covid, and I have been in a very low energy kind of space already, but still we were trying to figure out how we can safely kind of do this, and whatever has to be done should be done nicely. Those were the talks for which I came down from Chandigarh for, but then I got Covid,” informs Karan.

He further adds, “I called her Rakhi brother Rohit too to come down, as things were getting a little off topic. I had called him 4 to 5 days back, to kind of resolve the situation because it was getting impossible to talk. So yesterday we had a financial talk, about the alimony and stuff. I said I can do a figure, but they wanted a separate figure that was not matching up, so I said you take time. So around 10 pm when I was sleeping, they came from somewhere and knocked on my room’s door. Rohit said he wanted to talk and came in. I told him that I can give this, and I can’t do more than that. Main jitna kamata hun, aap bol rahe ho woh humein de do, I can’t do that right? This is divorce we are talking about, we are not talking about getting married again. So we need to figure out financials, because I want to do this for my child also, to support him to do everything that’s possible. But he didn’t agree, so I suggested we talk in the Court.”

Karan says after that he was talking on the phone with his mother. “Which is when Nisha barged in the room and got all hyper, which my mom also heard. So I told my mom that I’ll call you back and let me talk to her first because that’s her nature, she is bipolar. She is aggressive, gets violent, that also has happened over the years. I have never said anything because it doesn’t sound ok. Then she started abusing me and my parents. ‘You have done this, now you see what all I say and do, and this and that’. So I said whatever you have to do first you are in my room, please go. Whatever you need to do, do it from the court. So then she started abusing again, she tried to get physical with me and I said, ‘please don't do all this and please get out’. She spat on me and stuff also, twice. So I went to the bathroom to kind of clean it, and just when I went towards the tap inside the bathroom, she said ‘now you see what I do’ and she banged her head on the wall," says Karan.

He further states, "Then she went out and said ‘Karan did this’. I told her brother I have not done it, but he also physically assaulted me, slapped me twice and pushed me on my chest. And I don’t have that strength right now, so I held his hand and said ‘don’t do this stuff’. We have cameras in our house so I said I'll show the recording right away. But I was surprised when I realised that the cameras were off, and then they took their mobile cameras out and said ‘Karan did this and that’. So it was a fully planned thing. This is what happens after 14 years of being together."

He adds that the police came and took him. “They heard both our stories, I got a bail and then I left. We had a couple of friends also with us. You know, to use your girl power like this is also very sad. Rohit has already threatened to kill me, my brother, and my parents,” stated Karan.

When we reached out to DCP Vishal Thakur, he said, “The case has been registered early morning, he was arrested and has now been granted bail. Further investigation is on.”

We even reached out to Nisha, however she was unavailable for comments.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Mehra reportedly arrested for assault as wife Nisha Rawal files a complaint

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×