Battleground Winners ANNOUNCED: Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, Rajat Dalal or Neeraj Goyat, here's which team won

Battleground, the web show that has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered, has finally concluded. Four teams - Haryana Bulls (led by Rajat Dalal), Mumbai Strikers (led by Rubina Dilaik), Delhi Dominators (led by Abhishek Malhan), and UP Dabangg (led by Neeraj Goyat)—competed in the show. And in the grand finale, Abhishek Malhan's team, Delhi Dominators members Rounak Gulia and Nisha Mishra, emerged as winners of Battleground.

After airing for four weeks, Battleground, which revolved around fitness, ended on May 10, 2025. As the winners were declared on Battleground, Abhishek Malhan, who won the show, congratulated Rounak Gulia and Nisha Mishra for their big victory. He shared a picture with them and the trophy and praised the winners.

In this post, Abhishek Malhan also shared pictures with Rubina Dilaik, Shikhar Dhawan, Kashish Kapoor and other team members. Sharing this post, Abhishek wrote, "Congratulations to these 2 super Girls @rounak_wrestler and @nisha_optimist, who made sure Delhi dominators actually dominated Battleground season 1. Is baar seedha 2 Trophy ek saath. Let’s goo panda gang."

Abhishek Malhan's team wins Battleground -

Battleground has made headlines ever since the web show premiered. From team leaders clashing against each other to contestants' face-offs, the show featured unexpected scenes that kept the viewers hooked.

The show grabbed the attention of the audience when Asim Riaz, a former gang leader who led UP Dabangg, was reportedly ousted from Battleground. Asim had questioned Rubina Dilaik's presence on Battleground, a fitness reality show. He had claimed Rubina to be unfit for the show.

After this incident, Shikhar Dhawan asked Asim to apologize to Rubina. Due to this, Asim was allegedly asked to leave Battleground. However, Asim claimed to walk out of the show.

Battleground started streaming on Amazon MX Player on April 5. The last episode of the show aired on May 10, 2025.

