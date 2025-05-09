Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Will Armaan and Abhira lose their second child also?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit , remains one of the most-watched daily soaps. At present, the storyline revolves around Abhira and Armaan's baby. The makers have managed to hook the audience with a compelling and emotional plot.

Currently, the show depicts how Ruhi is about to deliver Armaan and Abhira's child, Pookie. However, a new problem arises when Ruhi suffers from complications during childbirth. The question remains: will Armaan and Abhira's baby survive?

Advertisement

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Ruhi learns the truth about Aarohi's death and feels guilty for having kicked Akshara out of the Goenka house. The emotional shock leads to complications during her delivery. Meanwhile, Armaan panics upon hearing about Ruhi's condition. Abhira informs him of the critical situation, prompting Armaan to leave the hospital without telling anyone. He wanders the streets, overwhelmed with emotion and despair.

Armaan becomes distraught, fearing that he will lose his second child just like he lost his first. While walking on the road, he narrowly escapes getting hit by a bike and collapses. Bystanders rush to his aid and take him to the hospital. Someone then informs Vidya about Armaan's condition.

In a vulnerable moment, Armaan breaks down while talking to Vidya, expressing his fear of losing his second child. He refuses to return to the hospital, believing that his baby, Pookie, has already passed away before even entering the world. Abhira then informs Armaan that Pookie is not breathing.

Advertisement

Armaan suffers another emotional breakdown upon seeing his newborn daughter lifeless. He holds her tiny hands, and suddenly, her heart starts beating. Abhira and Armaan are overcome with emotion when they realize their baby is alive. They hug each other tightly, crying tears of relief and joy.

According to newly released promos, Armaan becomes extremely possessive of his daughter and begins to distrust Abhira. This deeply hurts Abhira, especially when she is not allowed to care for her own child. As her motherhood comes under question, the upcoming episodes will explore how Abhira tackles this emotional turmoil.

In addition to Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Garvita Sadhwani in a lead role.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Top 5 TV shows of week 17 announced; did Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai make it to the list?