Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison 2nd Saturday: Analyzing performances of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's sequels

Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison 2nd Saturday: The Hindi film industry recently saw the release of two sequels, Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2, which are currently running in theaters. While Raid 2 released on May 1, 2025, Kesari 2 hit the big screens on April 18, 2025. As Raid 2 recently moved past the second Saturday of its run, let’s take a look at the box office performance of the two based on their respective second Saturdays.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn’s much-loved Raid 2 was released on May 1, 2025. With the audience acceptance for the film soaring high on the weekend, Raid 2 collected Rs 8 crore net at the Indian box office on its second Saturday. The film also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, becoming the 15th Ajay Devgn movie in the prestigious club.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor as the latest addition to the film series, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role from the prequel, Raid.

Kesari Chapter 2

The Akshay Kumar-led period courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 was released nearly a month ago on Good Friday and is currently in the fourth week of its run. The film collected Rs 7 crore net at the Indian box office.

Also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday among the leads in this Karan Singh Tyagi directorial, the film’s current lifetime collection is not looking to cross Rs 100 crore like the Ajay Devgn starrer. Instead, it is standing at Rs 83.15 crore at the Indian box office in 23 days.

Based on the aforementioned figures, Raid 2 has performed better than Kesari Chapter 2. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial is also scoring quite well based on overall net collections. With their respective trends, Raid 2 is expected to come out as the frontrunner among the two in their respective lifetime collections. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

