EXCLUSIVE: Arun Mandola on his idea of being fashionable: There’s a simple psychology, you’ve to be confident

Arun Mandola feels he isn’t a follower of fashion trends and he believes that true fashion is personal.

Fashion seems to be an inseparable part of a celeb’s life and each look donned by a celeb ends up making the headlines. Be it the gym look, the airport one, red carpet or a casual outing, a celeb is always under the media scanner and the constant media glare is a part and parcel of a celebrity's life. However, each celeb has his or her own idea of fashion. Recently, television actor Arun Mandola, who is known for his role of Laxman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman has shared his idea of being fashionable.

The actor stated that being fashionable is all about comfort and confidence in whatever he is wearing. “My dressing sense is unique. I don’t follow the latest trends or read about them. Whatever clothes I like, I buy them and end up wearing most of them without any hesitation. Even as a child, I never thought XYZ was wearing something good so I should buy something better. I was never under any pressure to follow any trend. There is no point in copying or comparing your style with anyone. There is simple psychology behind fashion, you have to be confident. When I was in 10th standard, a person came to me and said that I look good in every cloth I wear. He also said that it’s very important to respect the clothes that you wear. It’s an art,” Arun was quoted saying.

Furthermore, he also asserted that being an actor, he doesn’t hesitate when it comes to exploring different looks for the character, but he also believes that fashion is not just about what is trending. “True fashion is personal. It is how different you are wearing from others and how unique your taste is,” Arun added.

