EXCLUSIVE: Balika Vadhu’s Avinash Mukherjee on maintaining fashion statement: Our clothes are reflection of us

Avinash Mukherjee, who is best known for his role of Jagya in Balika Vadhu, feels one should have an understanding of what to wear as different types of clothes express different moods of a person.

Fashion statements hold an important place in our lives, courtesy the vast changing world where it is all about appearances. And if you are a celeb, it doubles up the pressure given the continuous media glare. Isn’t it? Be it a Bollywood A-lister or a television celebrity, maintaining a fashion statement is a necessity in the showbiz industry. Recently, Avinash Mukherjee, who became a household name with his stint in Balika Vadhu, shared his views on maintaining a fashion statement in showbiz and stated that he has an understanding of what to wear and how.

Speaking about the same, he explained, “As an actor I feel it’s very important not to set extreme standards of fashion but maintain a desirable image. I follow that in my line of work. I am mostly a person who believes in comfort wear. I don’t usually take style advice from people but I have developed my own style over the years. I think style is also instinctive. It should be that way because that means you are ready to experiment and explore”. Avinash also emphasised that different kinds of clothes express different moods as clothes are a reflection of a person to some extent.

He added, “When I am wearing a T-shirt and jeans I feel different compared to the time I am wearing a suit, with a matching tie, cufflinks and shoes. But then both make me feel good. Clothes we wear are a reflection of us, but that does not mean that we have the right to judge a person by what he or she is wearing. You never know what is going on inside a person or why he or she is wearing something”.

He also explained that he believes in buying quality stuff that will last for a long time rather than investing in something expensive if not required. “I feel we all should develop and nurture our signature style. There is no point in aping others. I follow what I feel fashionable. And when I say expensive I will buy about 2-3 suits in like 4-5 years but I make sure that they are branded, custom tailored, can be worn for different occasions and can be mixed and matched. I don’t wear anything that makes me uncomfortable,” Avinash stated.

Talking about the work front, Avinash was last seen in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, wherein he was seen playing the role of Soham and according to media reports, he has also been roped in for Dipika Kakar’s Sasural Simar Ka 2.

