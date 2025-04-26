Kumkum Bhagya POLL Result: Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia or Pranali Rathod-Akshay Bindra; netizens declare their favorite on-screen couple

Kumkum Bhagya, currently starring Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra in lead roles, has been winning the hearts of the audience with its storyline. While Pranali and Akshay were recently roped in to play the lead roles, over the years, several actor couples have been a part of the show. Kumkum Bhagya kickstarted with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia playing the lead roles. Now, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for their favorite on-screen couple of Kumkum Bhagya, and as per the audience's vote, Pranali and Akshay are the winners.

On April 24, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking the audience to vote for their favorite on-screen couple of Kumkum Bhagya. The five main lead couples were nominated in this poll. They were Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia, Krishna Kaul-Mugdha Chaphekar, Rachi Sharma-Abrar Qazi, Pranali Rathod-Akshay Bindra and the newly entered duo Shraddha Arya-Shakti Anand. Amongst all, Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra emerged as the winners.

Pranali plays Prarthana, and Akshay plays Raunak in the show. This on-screen couple got 51.56% of the votes, making them the most favorite duo of Kumkum Bhagya.

Take a look at the results here-

After Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia emerged as the second-favorite couple of Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti and Shabir received 29.69% of the votes.

This result clearly indicates that the audience likes Pranali and Akshay's on-screen chemistry. Their acting prowess and the engaging storyline clearly impressed the audience. For the uninformed, Pranali and Akshay were roped into Kumkum Bhagya after Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi's storyline concluded.

Now, to increase the drama quotient of the show, the makers recently roped in Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand. The two will be seen essaying the role of Prarthana's parents in the show. For the unversed, Shraddha and Shakti played leads in Kundali Bhagya, which was a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya premiered on April 15, 2024, and continues to air every day at 9 PM.

