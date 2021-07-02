EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aastha Gill says she is not made for a show like Bigg Boss: I am too naive for that show

Aastha Gill also added that she has always been a fan of her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-star Rahul Vaidya.

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11) is one of the most awaited shows on television, and Aastha Gill recently completed shooting for the adventure reality show in Cape Town. While she loved being a part of KKK 11, we also asked her if she is willing to participate in Bigg Boss 15, and has she already been offered the show. “I don’t know about that, but my Khatron Ke Khiladi experience was really good. One of the best experiences that I’ll ever count. Somehow I feel I am not made for a show like Bigg Boss. I haven’t thought about it ever, and I feel I am too naive for that show,” says Aastha.

She further adds, “It's mentally challenging, and I don't know if I am ready for that right now because there are too many things going on in life.” Like Aastha, her KKK 11 co-star Rahul Vaidya is also a singer. Did the duo bond on music and jam together in South Africa? “Yes, we actually did. We bonded so much, because we used to discuss a lot about the music industry and everyone else was like ‘what are you guys talking about?’ So we definitely had that bond.”

Aastha says that she has always been a fan of Rahul’s voice. “So when I met him it was like wow, I am actually with Rahul right now. So let's see how it works, I have some plans,” shares Aastha. Did they discuss a collaboration? “I don’t know… You just never know,” she laughs.

For the entire interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aastha Gill says Nikki Tamboli is hottest Khiladi on KKK11; Calls Divyanka Tripathi strongest

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×