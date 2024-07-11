Rajiv Adatia, known for his stint on Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 has been in the spotlight ever since. Known for his humor and presence on social media, he continues to capture attention with his every post. Rajiv recently shared a throwback video from Bigg Boss 15 and penned a heartfelt note.

Rajiv Adatia shares a touching throwback video from Bigg Boss 15

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant took to his Instagram handle and posted an emotional throwback video with a heartfelt caption about Motherhood. The emotional clip shows Rajiv staring at his mother’s photograph, reflecting on his memories and the loss of his father at a young age.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “First time I m seeing this!! Me and Mum, Just watched this together!! This was the most emotional I was in the house!! It’s hard without your family in the house! You miss them so much! @bigboss__stories for this! Brought back a lot of memories!”

As soon as Rajiv Adatia uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment box showering love and support. A fan wrote, “Your soul is very pure. May every woman have children like you.” Another fan commented, “Really tearing my eyes....always smile doesn't mean u r totally happy...that u r the symbol....stay strong.”

Rajiv Adatia recently enjoyed a vacation in London, where he hung out with his friends Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. He also posted pictures with Roadies judge Rannvijay Singha.

More about Rajiv Adatia

During his stint on Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia formed strong connections with several other contestants. While he was already familiar with Eishan Sehgal and Shamita Shetty, he formed a deep brotherly bond with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. His presence on the show was marked by entertaining clashes with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, adding spice to the season.

