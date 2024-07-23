Umar Riaz reacts to political party demanding Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik's arrest over viral 'intimate video'

Umar Riaz, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and is the brother of Asim Riaz, took to social media to share his thoughts on a recent controversy that arose in the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 3. Contestants Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik’s intimate video from inside the house has been surfacing on the internet for some time, and recently, a political party has commented on taking action against the contestant and the show.

Now, Umar Riaz took to social media to share his thoughts on the issue. Read on to know what he has to say.

Umar Riaz on political party demanding Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik’s arrest

On July 22, Umar Riaz took to his official social media handles and wrote that the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is not producing much content. To draw attention, makers are releasing intimate clips from inside the house.

Taking to X, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant wrote, “Seeing the news of a leaked video of a married couple in biggboss ott makes me wonder what the contestants are doing, so much so that BB had to release such content. They are married couple for God sake , leave em alone. Even God has permitted them to be intimate, why bother!”

Read Umar Riaz's tweet here:

What was Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's video about?

For the unversed, recently, a private moment between Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika, went viral. The webcam footage from inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house shows the couple engaged in an intimate moment.

The political party has stated that they want immediate action to be taken against Armaan Malik and the makers of the show.

Payal Malik’s reaction to the video

In a recent vlog, Payal Malik stated, “Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika’s, I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house, and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake.”

