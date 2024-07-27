PIC: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia twins with Parineeti Chopra as they enjoy their ‘Pineapple Pizza day’

Rajiv Adatia is a popular name in the entertainment industry and was seen in Bigg Boss 15. The social media personality maintains an active social media presence and his social life includes a lot of A-listers from Bollywood as well as the television industry. Adatia is currently in London and taking to social media, he shared a glimpse of his outing with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

Rajiv Adatia twins with Parineeti Chopra

Taking to Instagram story on July 27, Rajiv Adatia posted a picture where he is seen twinning with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. They wore black fitted tee shirts as they posed for the camera flashing their smiles. Along with the pictures, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant gave fans a glimpse into their plan for the day.

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s post here:

The caption reads, “Pineapple Pizza day Twin! Fun afternoon!” In the next post, Adatia posted a picture of the pizza and wrote why he feels PIneapple and Jalapeno pizza is not just food, but an emotion. In his words, “...the bite into the slice with slice of sweet pineapple and spice of Jalapeno is a marriage in heaven! It’s a taste only for the best people on earth! The chosen ones!”

A few days back, Rajiv Adatia uploaded another picture with the Amar Singh Chamkila actress. He called her a beautiful soul and penned a note praising her and expressing how happy he was for her success.

About Rajiv Adatia

Meanwhile, talking about Rajiv Adatia, he has been a part of two reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. His entertaining personality made him stand out and garner immense love from the audience.

Currently, Adatia is in London. He also went out with lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra when the couple were in London recently. Adatia even hosted his close friends for a Gujarati lunch at his place.

