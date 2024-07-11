Tejasswi Prakash is vision to behold as she poses in a dramatic black gown; Netizens call her ‘Diva’

Tejasswi Prakash recently captivated her followers with a series of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she donned a breathtaking black strapless statement gown. Her fans, who have always been in awe of her style, showered the comment section with love. Let’s decode her look in this article.

Tejasswi Prakash’s recent photoshoot

On July 11, Tejasswi Prakash uploaded a series of pictures from her latest fashion shoot. The top of the black gown features a sharp-edged structure reminiscent of a corset, highlighting Tejasswi's sculpted silhouette. This edgy upper design contrasts beautifully with the gown's lower part, crafted from luxurious satin that flows into a dramatic trail. The satin fabric adds a touch of glamour and sophistication, hugging her body perfectly to accentuate her figure.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s outfit here:

The gown's dramatic trail adds an element of grandeur that elevates the entire look. This combination of structure and fluidity makes the gown a standout piece, perfect for making a bold fashion statement.

The gown that Teajsswi wore is from Heena Verma Couture. The outfit is a standout piece, a true testament to elegance and bold fashion, making a striking impact with its unique design and flawless execution.

Given the rich black color of the gown, Tejasswi rightly captioned the post, “Charcoal Charm unleashed.”

Complementing the exquisite gown, Tejasswi's hair is styled in a sleek, gelled, and brushed-back look. This sophisticated hairstyle keeps the focus on her stunning gown and sharp features. Her makeup is kept subtle yet glamorous, featuring pink lips that add a touch of softness to the overall look. Her eyes are adorned with glittery eye-shadow.

The Naagin actress exudes confidence and grace in this ensemble, embodying the perfect blend of boldness and elegance. Her poised poses and the dramatic backdrop of the photoshoot further enhance the allure of her look.

Reaction of netizens

Fans of the Bigg Boss 15 winner showered compliments on the actress in the comment section. One user wrote, “So beautiful hottest divaa!” Another wrote, “Truly a fashionista!”

