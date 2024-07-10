Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are melting hearts yet again with their romantic pictures. Just a few days ago, the duo enjoyed quality time together while vacationing in London. Karan recently shared a series of playful and mushy pictures from their vacation.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestants’ vacation was filled with wonderful moments, from sightseeing together to spending time with friends like Rajiv Adatia and Rannvijay Singha.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's goofy getaway

A few hours ago, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and posted a bunch of pictures with Tejasswi Prakash showcasing their fun and goofiness. Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “A London Goof Dump #2, Shot: @rajivadatia ;) #London.” He used Vicky Kaushal’s song Tauba Tauba for the post.

In the pictures, Karan and Tejasswi posed at tourist spots, savored delicious food, and struck poses at various places they visited. They also added fun by making funny faces in some candid shots, making the photo collection more lively.

Tejasswi was seen in a stylish co-ord set, which is clearly one of her favorite looks. She flaunted her fashion-forward side in a green two-piece outfit, wearing her hair down with a minimal makeup look. Completing her chic and comfy ensemble, she paired it with black boots.

While Karan looked dashing in a blue hoodie, paired effortlessly with stylish blue jeans and white sneakers.

Advertisement

Celeb and fan reactions

As soon as Karan Kundrra uploaded the pictures, celebrities and fans alike flooded the comment box with love for their bond. Rajiv Adatia who clicked the pictures humorously commented, “I officially take the best pics!!!” Singer Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni also reacted to the post.

A fan wrote, “You guys are perfect power couple.” Another fan commented, “You guys are so cute together. I can’t help but admire you.”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story

Karan and Tejasswi first crossed each other’s paths during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. They fell in love, and their romantic chemistry became a major highlight of the show. Fans have continued to adore their bond over the past three years since the season ended.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently entertaining audiences with the cooking and comedy show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Meanwhile, Tejasswi will join Karan for the upcoming episode of the show to make things more interesting.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri recreate SRK-Deepika Padukone's 'Jaisa mei bolegi' moment from Chennai Express- Watch