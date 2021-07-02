EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aastha Gill says Nikki Tamboli is hottest Khiladi on KKK11; Calls Divyanka Tripathi strongest

Aastha Gill says being on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the best experiences of her life.

Aastha Gill recently returned from Cape Town where she was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer and songwriter says being on the show was one of her life’s best experiences. “We won’t get to do all of this again, but it was so scary and was not at all easy. When I used to see it on television I thought probably it's not that difficult, but when I was actually in it I realised… oh my God. Have you ever heard your legs shivering in your ears? I could hear my legs shivering,” shares Aastha.

Did she face any of her fears on the show? “I had a couple of fears when we were going but I came back with a lot more. Honestly, now I am scared of current, shock and heights. I went thinking that maybe creepy crawlies are my biggest fear, but I came back and I have so many more fears,” laughs Aastha. In the interview, we also played ‘The Khiladi Game’ with Aasta. When we asked who’s the hottest khiladi on the show, she responded, “Nikki (Tamboli). Kehti hai kuch bhi ho jaye mera mascara nahin hilna chahiye."

She announced and Vishal Aditya Singh as the strongest contestants on the show, and when we asked about the most flirtatious khiladi, here’s what Aastha responded. “No one was flirting. Apparently everyone was taken,” she laughs.

Who is the funniest khiladi on the show? “ is the funniest guy I have ever met. One of the most funny characters,” she states.

