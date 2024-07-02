Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's three-year relationship going strong: post mushiest PIC amid breakup rumors

Lately, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the limelight due to the rumours surrounding their alleged breakup. Even though the couple, who has been reportedly dating for 3 years, has not addressed these rumors, the speculations refuse to die down.

Well, clearing the air without directly talking about the breakup, TejRan, as fans what fans lovingly call them, have been dropping mushy pictures with each other. They have been giving glimpses into their romantic vacation through social media posts, and we heart them all!

Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra's latest mushiest picture screams love:

TejRan fans know for a fact that their favorite couple lately has been vacationing in London and their latest picture screams romance. Tejasswi Prakash, a while ago took to her Instagram story to post an adorable picture with Karan, where she can be seen giving her boyfriend a sweet 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi'.



Take a look at Tejran's mushiest picture here:





Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never shy away from expressing their love in front of the world. The Bigg Boss 15 actor looked dapper in a brown jacket which he teamed up with a black t-shirt. The Naagin 6 actress was seen showing off her long flowy colored tresses, carrying a green bag, and wearing a red polka dot outfit.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story:

One of the most adorable pairs in the TV industry, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, became fan favorites, as soon as they declared their love for one another. TejRan fans can never stop talking about them because of their adorable chemistry and cheesy PDA pictures, that they post on social media.



Advertisement

Interestingly, as destiny had its way, it was in the house of Bigg Boss 15, that the duo met, clicked and love blossomed. There were reportedly folks, who felt that the couple was faking love to just seek attention and also called their relationship fake. However, the pair silenced everyone when they declared that they were dating.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's mushiest mode:

The cute couple never shy away from expressing their love for one another. Apart from posting cutesy pictures, it is the caption that they write that melts hearts. In an earlier instance, both Karan and Tejasswi twinned together in white attires and posed in a romantic manner.



The Mubarakan actor had written a caption that read, "Vassdi tu rahe.. hassdi tu ravein..sannu rokkan vaala kehda ni? Rabb varga aasra tera ni.." (It loosely translates to keep shining and keep smiling? Who can stop us? With God's blessings we have your support). Aren't they the cutest?



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash shares heartwarming PICS with Karan Kundrra amidst breakup rumors