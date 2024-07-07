Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, known for their lavish celebrations, recently hosted Canadian singer Justin Bieber at the star-studded sangeet ceremony of their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Mumbai's NMACC. They earlier invited Rihanna to the couple's pre-wedding function.

Rajiv Adatia’s take on Justin Bieber's fashion choice at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Rajiv Adatia, known for his stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, recently shared a hilarious post on Justin Bieber’s performance at the sangeet ceremony.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant took to his Instagram handle and shared a side-splitting video featuring himself, Karan Kundrra, and Asim Riaz from their Bigg Boss days. In the video, the trio was seen dancing casually in pajamas.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “We were the Inspiration behind Justin’s Look for the Sangeet! Justin you welcome!!! we are the original OGS!” He jokingly wrote in the video, “Listen, Justin Bieber copied us!! He saw this episode and then also rocked up in Pyjamas! Justin you welcome!!

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, Bieber started his performance on stage wearing a jacket over a white vest, paired with loose pants and his signature style cap. He also engaged with the guests during his lively performance.

Advertisement

The ceremony, like every other celebrity wedding event, was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, and several other guests. Pictures and videos from the memorable musical evening, featuring Justin Bieber's performance, have since gone viral across the internet.

More about Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard contestant, where he already knew some participants like Eishan Sehgal and Shamita Shetty. He formed friendships with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz during the show, delighting fans with his lively debates with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, he posted a photo on Instagram with fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan and Tejasswi Prakash, showcasing their genuine off-screen friendship. Following his Bigg Boss 15 stint, Rajiv showed his talents on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, alongside fellow contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

ALSO READ: PICS: Nia Sharma flaunts her fashion game in jaw-dropping backless blue ensemble