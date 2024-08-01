Bigg Boss 15 THROWBACK: Remember when Pratik Sehajpal broke washroom’s lock while Vidhi Pandya was inside?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale is only two days away. Thai season was filled with drama; fights, backstabbing, contestants coming up with tactics and strategies, and more. As the show moves toward the finale, we take a look back at one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal, who was also in Bigg Boss OTT broke the washroom’s lock when one contestant was inside. Let’s take a look back at the incident.

Pratik Sehajpal, who quit Bigg Boss OTT, giving away his chance to become the winner, chose to directly go for Salman Khan- hosted Bigg Boss 15. During his stint inside the house, he was one of the most talked about contestants as he landed himself in fights and controversies. In one of the incidents, Sehajpal broke the washroom door of the garden area while contestant Vidhi Pandya was still inside. She came out and complained to Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, and others.

She then confronted Pratik, however, the latter stated that he did it for the game. Karan, Jay, and others got angry and schooled him. Tejasswi Prakash explained that it’s a scary feeling for a girl. However, Pratik was unapologetic for his behavior.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15, which aired between October 2021 to February 2022 had contestants, namely,. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Koitan, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, and Afsana Khan. It was one of the most popular seasons of Bigg Boss. The grand finale aired on 30 January 2022 where Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner and Pratik Sehajpal as the runner-up.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss OTT 3, which is currently on air will have its Grand Finale on August 2. Currently, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, and Sai Ketan Rao are inside the house of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show. In the latest elimination before the finale, Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria have been eliminated.

