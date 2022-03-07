Lesser-known facts about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Neelanjana Ray

The grand finale of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was conducted yesterday and Neelanjana Ray was declared the winner of the season. The singing sensation lifted the winner's trophy along with the prize money. Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were the first and second runners-up at the finale. Neelanjana was also awarded a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh. We have presented below some lesser-known facts about the singer.

Neelanjana is 19 and belongs to Alipurduar in West Bengal.

The talented singer Neelanjana Ray was one of the contestants of the singing reality show Indian Idol 10, in which she was declared the second runner-up of the season.

In the season, once the judge Vishal walked to the stage and touched her feet after she sang Ye Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

She has also participated in the second season of Voice India Kids.

Her first original song 'Thank You So Much' released on her YouTube Channel. She dedicated the song to her fans and followers. The lyrics and composition of the song were also crafted by her.

She took part in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 30 in 2021, and was declared the winner of the season.

Apart from singing, Neelanjana is also good at playing piano.

The singer is presently in Class 12 and she will be giving her board exams next month.

Her family wanted her to be a musician from childhood due to which her training started at the age of 4.

Her grandfather was a tabla player and her parents are music fans. She is fulfilling her father’s dream, who wanted to become a singer.

The singer wishes to pursue her musical training further after her board examinations, for which she will be going back to Mumbai.



