EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Narayan reveals how he requested for Shweta Agarwal's hand in marriage from her parents

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in December last year.

Aditya Narayan got married to his long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal Jha in December last year, and on March 10, 2021 the duo completed 11 years of dating each other. “So it has been a long time, and just to have this fact that I love someone, and somebody loves me out in the open after like more than a decade - I think the glow is more of a relief, because I don’t have to hide anything. I think it’s just the relief that everybody knows, and now that we are married we have everybody’s love and blessings,” smiles Aditya.

Furthermore while talking about his marriage, Aditya says, “Covid did speed up the process of us getting married, because in the last lockdown we (Aditya and Shweta) used to have many small arguments as I used to miss her a lot. Her own place is less than half a kilometer from where we live now, but we could still never meet which was very frustrating. You want your loved ones to be near you… So that is when I had decided that after this lockdown there is going to be no further arguments regarding spending time with each other,” informs Aditya.

I said I don’t care how many people come, I don’t care where we do it, just give me your daughter’s hand in marriage and let's just do it Aditya Narayan

So the actor-singer went to Shweta’s parents with a request to let him marry their daughter. “I said I don’t care how many people come, I don’t care where we do it, just give me your daughter’s hand in marriage and let's just do it. Fortunately, when we got married in December things were much better. So now that this second wave has come in, I feel like we did the right thing. Now she is here, and I never feel alone anymore,” Aditya beams.

He states that one often feels alone when they have somebody in their life, but are not able to be with that person. “If I was not dating Shweta, I would have never felt this void. But because we were together, and could not be together, I really felt that void during the first lockdown,” says Aditya.

