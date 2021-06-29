EXCLUSIVE: Sanket Bhosale, Aditya Narayan and 8 others shoot for The Comedy Factory’s promos; To roll in July

Ali Asgar, Tejasswi Prakash, Sidharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Sugandha Mishra, Gaurav Dubey, Balraj Syal and Punit Pathak are also a part of the show.

In April, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that ZEE TV is coming up with a new comedy show. Titled The Comedy Factory, the format of the show will be an interesting combination of stand up and on stage skits revolving around pop culture. We now have a new update on this show. We have learnt that the makers have finalised their 10 celebrity participants, who even shot for the promos earlier this week.

“Ali Asgar, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditya Narayan, Sidharth Sagar and Divyansh Dwivedi shot for their promos on Sunday, while Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Gaurav Dubey, Balraj Syal and Punit Pathak shot for their promos on Monday. These promos will go live around mid-July. The shoot is also expected to begin in July, and they should start airing the show by the end of July or early August,” informs a source close to the development. The Comedy Factory will feature some fun tasks and competitions for which the artists will be divided in two teams.

Reportedly, Vidya Balan and Kajol are approached to judge the show, however, the deal is yet to be locked. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s comedy show is also gearing up to make a comeback. Giving an insight into the same, Bharti Singh had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now.”

Also Read | Fitness freak Hina Khan flaunts her toned body in a black crop top in latest PICS; Check out HERE

Share your comment ×