EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Narayan denies the reports of becoming a father: ‘Will make an announcement when it happens’

The social media was taken by storm when reports started circulating in the morning that singer, Aditya Narayan and his wife, Shweta Agarwal are expected to become a parent soon. The reports came up almost a year after their wedding. However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aditya has squashed all such reports. “We will make an announcement if and when it happens,” he sets the record straight.

When asked to comment on his own quote, which hinted at him becoming a father soon, the singer said, “We are still a year and a half away from the end of 2022. So, I am quite sure that with all the time in hand and all the romance that’s happening, it’s bound to happen. But I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened.” He added, “All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house and am now looking forward to taking this forward.”

The reports started to come in after Aditya Narayan’s interview with a leading website, E Times. “As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things. I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success,” he was quoted saying. This statement was misconstrued to be a hint of becoming a father.

Aditya is presently hosting the on-going season of singing based reality show, Indian Idol. However, as per a recent update, Aditya is planning to quit hosting soon. In the past, he has hosted shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, X Factor and Entertainment Ki Raat among others.

