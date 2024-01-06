Throwback: When Haarsh Limabachiyaa revealed how Bharti Singh convinced him for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have often amused audiences with their witty humor. Their funny side is nothing new for the viewers. However, the duo stunned one and all with their participation in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. While Bharti did not have any second thoughts before taking up the show, Haarsh was a little reluctant. He once talked about how Bharti changed his mind and made him sign the show.

Haarsh disclosed how Bharti convinced him to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

Haarsh Limbachiyaa had revealed about having doubts while taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He had shared how his wife Bharti Singh motivated him to take part in the stunt-based reality show. He had stated, "When I was offered the show, I wasn't quite sure and had second thoughts about taking it up. My wife Bharti always encourages me to take up different challenges off-screen and on-screen. Because of her motivation, I could also perform a lot of stunts including the ones involving reptiles which was my biggest fear.”

Take a look at the recent Instagram post from Bharti Singh:

Apart from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 saw celebrities like Aditya Narayan, Shamita Shetty, Vikas Gupta, Zain Imam, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni as the contestants. Choreographer Punit J Pathak won the finale task and lifted the trophy of the show.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh is one of the most sought-after personalities on Indian television. She started her journey in showbiz with a reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she ended up as the second runner-up. Post this, the comedian appeared in several popular shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and Gangs Of Haseepur, among others.

On the other hand, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is a screenwriter, producer, and host who is credited for writing shows like Comedy Circus Ka Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh has also penned down dialogues for the film PM Narendra Modi.

Bharti Singh married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child together, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.

