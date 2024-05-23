New queen alert! Nancy Tyagi made India proud by walking the red carpet at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Her presence at the star-studded gala turned out to be the biggest sensation, the reason being the gown that she wore. The social media influencer took the internet by storm as she graced the Cannes event in her self-designed outfits. She definitely has proved that dreams do come true when you work hard and are passionate.

After receiving much love for her flawless pink gown and self-stitched saree at the prestigious event, Nancy Tyagi returned to India and was recently spotted at the airport in casual attire.

Nancy Tyagi looks chic in white chikankari kurta

Starting from making outfits from scratch to marking her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, the journey of Nancy Tyagi has been incredible. After making India proud on foreign soil, the young fashion influencer returned to India and was snapped candidly at the airport. She was spotted wearing a white chikankari kurta and faded blue wide-leg jeans.

Nancy kept her look simple, carrying a black handbag and ditching the accessories. She did not opt for heavy makeup either. The minimalistic approach of just creating magic with her eyeliner and kohl looked way too attractive. Lastly, the traditional jutti, which she wore, enhanced her desi avatar. Nancy Tyagi was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Needless to say, she radiated irresistible charm and is now a role model to many.

Watch her airport look here:

Nancy Tyagi at Cannes Film Festival

For her first look at the Cannes Film Festival, Nancy Tyagi walked the red carpet In a strapless baby pink gown with ruffles. Stepping up her game for her second outfit, the fashion influencer wore a lavender-colored, heavily embroidered cape saree featuring a backless blouse. The saree had intricate hand embroidery and was meticulously crafted by the young girl.

For the unknown, Nancy Tyagi hails from Uttar Pradesh and rose to fame with her interesting reels, which shows her recreating designer outfits from scratch within budget. From selecting the fabric to stitching every bit of it, she does everything perfectly!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

