Gaurav Khanna, known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, has become a familiar face in many households. With years of experience in the industry, his performance alongside Rupali Ganguly has garnered him a lot of love from fans. Despite joining the show later on, Gaurav Khanna has showcased his acting skills effortlessly. He is also quite active on social media, recently sharing some incredibly striking photos.

Gaurav Khanna made us recall Kabir Singh

Just a few hours ago, Gaurav Khanna took to his official Instagram handle to share a few captivating snapshots. Channeling his inner Kabir Singh, the actor posed with a bike while looking his best. Dressed in a white polo t-shirt and blue denim jeans that he paired with a black leather jacket, Gaurav looked no less than Kabir Singh.

Exuding classy vibes, the Anupamaa star captioned his post, "Sometimes you need to disconnect and enjoy your own company."

Have a look at his post:

Fans react to Gaurav Khanna's post

A few moments after Gaurav Khanna treated fans with his dashing pictures, varied reactions flooded the comment section. One of the netizens wrote, "caption absolutely looking dashing khanna ji btw anuj ki lal bike kaha gyi." Another comment read, "Kya show m Anuj Kapadia m kabir singh ka thoda sa angry version dikh sakta h really craving for this." A fan reacted, "Super cool style Kapadia ji sad nahi swagger hi jachate h thanks GK sir Post karne ke liye."

Look at some of the comments here:

Gaurav Khanna's work in the industry

Gaurav Khanna has been a prominent figure in the television industry for over ten years now. While he gained immense popularity through his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, he has also made a mark with shows like Meri Doli Tere Angana, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, and more. Interestingly, he began his career by featuring in television commercials.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the show is a popular daily soap among the audience. Besides Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, it also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

