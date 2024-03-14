Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 14: Anupama comes to the restaurant and recalls her argument with Toshu and Baa. She breaks down as she thinks about the embarrassment Anuj must have faced because of her. She prays to god for Anuj's company's reputation. Anupama then remembers about Anuj and thinks about where he must have gone. She then worries for him.

Anuj comes to India for Shruti and Aadhya. They get emotional seeing Anuj, and Aadhya is happy seeing him. Shruti requests Anuj not to go back without her, and Anuj promises to stay with her. Anuj gets a call, and he goes away to answer. Aadhya gets suspicious.

Baapuji, Ansh and Kavya get happy for Ansh:

Dimpy gets emotional as Ansh gets closer to her as Baa and Vanraj are away from him. Baapuji consoles her and explains how to make a strong bond with Ansh. Baapuji advises Dimpy to make Ansh realize her worth. Dimpy gets Titu's call, and she goes away.

Maahi and Ishaani show their drawings to Baapuji and Kavya and reveal that Ansh taught them to draw. Kavya and Baapuji discuss how Ansh's new skills have been coming out as Baa and Vanraj are not here to pamper him.

Anuj learns about Anupama's bail:

On the call, Anuj learns that Anupama has got bail. The lawyer informs him how Yashdeep made immense efforts to get Anupama out of jail. Anuj thanks the lawyer and then rethinks about Yashdeep's worry for Anupama. Anuj then calls his employee and asks for all the CCTV footage.

His employee informs Anuj that the client is upset with him because of Anupama. When the employee speaks badly about Anupama, Anuj slams him. He tells the employee to address Anupama respectfully. Anuj informs him that he will take care of the case that has been raised by the client against him. Anuj pledges to send the culprit to the jail.

Dimpy chats with Titu:

While talking to Titu, Dimpy expresses her excitement as Ansh asks her to go with him to the amusement park. She shares her joy, saying that she will go out with Ansh for the first time. Titu gets happy as Dimpy is happy. Dimpy shares with Titu how she is scared to be happy and doesn't want him to have any expectations from her. Titu asks her not to worry about his feelings.

Toshu argues with Kinjal:

Toshu asks Kinjal not to send Pari to school. Kinjal gets furious at Toshu and asks why. Toshu firmly tells Kinjal that Pari will not go to school. Vanraj gets worried as Toshu argues with Kinjal. Baa scolds Toshu and Kinjal for fighting constantly. Vanraj and Baa request that Kinjal not send Pari to school as they want to spend time with her. Kinjal agrees.

Diya discloses the truth about Yashdeep:

Anupama asks Diya whether she has a problem with her being in the dance class. Diya comforts Anupama, saying that she trusts her. As Anupama gets emotional, Diya consoles her. Diya asks Anupama whether she would be able to teach dance to students. Anupama is happy about the opportunity and agrees to do it.

Diya then shares with Anupama how getting bail in the USA is expensive, but Yashdeep arranged the money. She informs her that Yashdeep was restless while she was in lockup and decided to get her out anyway. Diya tells her that Yashdeep doesn't have enough money.

She guesses how Yashdeep must have taken a loan, or Bijee must have sold her jewelry to get her out of jail. Anupama is shocked to hear this. Diya says that Yashdeep can do anything for her. She goes away as she gets a call. Anupama gets worried thinking about Yashdeep.

Baa taunts Anupama:

Baa watches the news and expresses her concern about how their neighbors in India will harass them after they watch it. Anupama arrives and slams Baa for worrying about people's taunts. She says that the news of the real culprit will be out soon on TV.

Baa advises Anupama not to go to work as people might call her a thief. Anupama refuses, saying she doesn't care what people assume. Anupama leaves for work. Kinjal and Vanraj also leave for work. Vanraj gets a call from Kavya, but he doesn't answer.

Kavya and Dimpy chat:

Kavya gets furious when Vanraj doesn't answer her call. While talking to Dimpy, she expresses her frustration, saying Vanraj doesn't care about their relationship. Dimpy asks Kavya not to worry and mentions how they enjoyed the amusement park. Kavya agrees.

Dimpy then gets teary-eyed, saying that Ansh will forget her again when Baa and Vanraj return. She says she has often wanted Ansh's attention but doesn't want to lose it; Kavya suggests Dimpy strengthen her relationship with Ansh.

Anuj discovers the truth:

Anuj checks the CCTV footage to find evidence. Aadhya notices that Anuj is restless. In the CCTV footage, Anuj sees Toshu talking to the goons. Anupama gets worried, thinking that people will taunt her. She comforts herself. Anuj then checks the footage and sees how Toshu stole the jewelry and hid it in Anupama's bag.

Anuj recalls how Anupama was arrested and accused of stealing. He calls Anupama and informs her that Toshu did the robbery. Anupama is shocked to hear this. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

