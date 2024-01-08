WATCH: Anupamaa's mother-son duo Aashish Mehrotra and Rupali Ganguly seek blessings at Ujjain temple
Toshu from Anupamaa, Aashish Mehrotra treated fans with a video sharing a glimpse into his Ujjain trip. Interestingly, Rupali Ganguly also joined him to seek blessings. Watch the clip here.
Rupali Ganguly has become a household name owing to her impressive performance in Anupamaa. The daily soap has acted as a major breakthrough in her career, thereby making her a star in the telly world.
Recently, the Anupamaa star visited Ujjain and also engaged in morning prayers at the Mahakal temple. Surprisingly, her co-star from the show, Aashish Mehrotra, accompanied her on the spiritual trip.
Rupali Ganguly and Aashish Mehrotra soak in devotion
Known for playing Toshu, Rupali’s onscreen son in Anupamaa, Aashish Mehrotra shared a short clip giving a glimpse of his visit to Ujjain. He, along with Rupali Ganguly, are seen seeking blessings at Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar. The two exuded pure and peaceful vibes while feeling the purity of devotion.
Moreover, in the video, they can be seen strolling along the bustling streets of Ujjain city, immersing themselves in the vibrant local markets. Aashish and Rupali took a moment to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the temple, showing their devotion to Baba Mahakal. Furthermore, the actors from Anupamaa took the opportunity to explore Omkareshwar during their visit.
Sharing the video on social media, Aashish Mehrotra wrote, “HAR HAR MAHADEV MAHAKALESHWAR & OMKARESHWAR Had soo much fun @rupaliganguly.”
Watch the video here:
Besides this, the young actor left a comment on his post showing gratitude for all the love Anupamaa has been receiving since it started airing. Aashish penned, “Love for anupama is just overwhelming …
We have cried and loved it soo much …#forever #grateful #anupama @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction @rupaliganguly @starplus.”
Look at his comment:
Fans react to Aashish Mehrotra’s latest post
After Toshu, aka Aashish Mehrotra, dropped a video treating fans with a glimpse into their spiritual trip, fans, in no time, flooded the comment section with their reactions. One of the fans wrote, “Rupali you are so adorable,” Another user commented, “Har Har Mahadev.” Many fans reacted with different sets of emojis while expressing their love and admiration for the Anupamaa actors, Rupali and Aashish.
Look at some of the comments:
The duo has already returned from Ujjain after starting their New Year with one of the best experiences.
Stay tuned to Pinvilla for more.
