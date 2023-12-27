EXCLUSIVE: Muskan Bamne on quitting Anupamaa; 'Rupali Ganguly called me today and told me that she misses me'

Muskan Bamne, known for her role in Anupamaa as Pakhi, made the bold decision to quit the show. Anupamaa headed for a leap, post which Pakhi was supposed to be a mother of a four-year-old daughter. Muskan, being quite young, decided she wouldn't fit for the part, and it wouldn't be the right move for her as far as her career is concerned.

Pinkvilla got in touch with the beautiful actress, and in the chat, she revealed receiving her onscreen Mummy, Rupali Ganguly's call.

Muskan Bamne received a call from Rupali Ganguly

Muskan Bamne mentioned that she had made close bonds with the cast and crew of the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bamne said, "It is just today that I received a call from Rupali Ganguly Ma'am. She told me that she missed me on the sets and also wished me luck for my future endeavors."

"Not only her, but all the other actors of Anupamaa showered me with their good wishes. The moment I informed the cast about my decision, I was flooded with calls and messages. Toshu Bhai (Aashish Mehrotra) missed me the most. We met the other day for snacks. Everyone missed me, and I also miss working with them."

Have a look at Muskan Bamne's farewell post on Instagram

Muskan Bamne on deciding to quit Anupamaa

Muskan said, "All my professional decisions are taken by my Chachu (Raj Bamne). We discussed the same, and both of us thought that it would be very soon in my career to play a mother. My family was well aware that whenever the show would require me to play a mother, I'd quit. So, my family was with me on the decision."

Muskan Bamne on Chandni Bhagwanani playing Pakhi

She said, "Honestly, I am very excited to see Chandni play the character of Pakhi. I also wished her on social media, and she also replied to me. I've given my three years to Pakhi and feel that it is a very well-built character. I am thrilled to see her ace the character. All the very best to her."

Muskan Bamne on fans' response to her exit

The actress said, "My DMs are filled with beautiful messages and sketches. Fans are telling me that they'd miss me, and I've also received good wishes for my future projects. They also mentioned that love seeing Anupamaa-Pakhi scenes. They tell me that they loved the sensible Pakhi as well as the badtameez Pakhi (laughs)."

Muskan Bamne is looking forward to taking up lead roles in TV shows.

