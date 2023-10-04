Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam expelled from Congress for 6 years; Report

Archana Gautam, the actress-turned-politician has been in the news for several reasons- from controversies and arguments to her inspiring journey. The actress enjoys a huge fan following, and her fans have continued to show their support and love through thick and thin. Her journey in Bigg Boss 16, where she emerged as one of the finalists, caught everyone’s attention. Very recently, the actress hogged the limelight when she went to the Congress office in New Delhi.

Archana Gautam expelled from Congress

Archana Gautam had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections from Hastinapur constituency on a Congress ticket. However, she lost to the opposition party. The actress has been spotted at several rallies and events of the Indian National Congress. Later she took a break from politics to focus on her career in the showbiz industry. However, a letter issued by Congress is doing the rounds on the internet that is addressed to the actress. According to reports, she had been expelled from the party on grounds of misconduct and indiscipline. The letter was issued in June this year. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant had also been given a week’s notice to respond to the letter. Reportedly, she has been expelled from the party for six years.

Congress’s spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh, Anshu Awasthi confirmed the news that Archana Gautam is no longer with the party. He also mentioned that the party took the decision on the grounds of complaints received from the Meerut’s Congress Unit. He said, “She had no political background, yet the party trusted her, gave her respect and honour, and fielded her from Hastinapur constituency. There were frequent complaints of misconduct and misbehaviour from the party workers in Meerut unit who stood by her and supported her in the 2022 Assembly elections. Hence, the party’s disciplinary committee has decided to expel Archana Gautam from the party.”

For the unversed, last week Archana Gautam went to the Delhi Congress office to congratulate Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament. However, she was denied entry and was manhandled outside the office. She was accompanied by her fatehr.

On the professional front, Archana Gautam is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

