Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan clarifies 'illegitimate child' remark about Mannara Chopra by Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 is marching towards its finale and the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the viewers are entertained to the fullest. This was the last Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan reprimanding the contestants on the show and giving them a piece of his mind.

The previous week, apart from the contestants, their family members were also called on the show to discuss the behavior of their loved ones in the show. In the same session, Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa revealed that Ankita Lokhande along with other contestants were discussing Mannara and pretending to be her. Handa revealed that Lokhande made a nasty remark about Chopra, using a harsh statement. Now, evicted contestant Ayesha Khan came out in Ankita's support and clarified the statement.

Ayesha Khan comes out in support of Ankita Lokhande

Mitali revealed that Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha, and Isha were discussing whether Mannara is a legitimate child or an illegitimate child. While Ankita Lokhande denied the statement, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar shared the clip wherein Ankita did use the word. However, Ayesha Khan, who recently got evicted from the show, came out in support of Ankita Lokhande and clarified the context of the video.

Ayesha revealed that she was having fun with Ankita, Vicky, and Isha when the incident happened. She mentioned that they were playing a skit wherein she played Isha's mother and Isha played a naughty character 'Mushu'. Ayesha revealed that amidst the skit, Ankita asked the character she was playing about her baby being legitimate or not. She stated that it was not directed towards anybody else.

Mannara Chopra on Ankita Lokhande's statement

Mannara Chopra called Ankita Lokahnde undeserving as she used many harsh words for her, including 'illegitimate child'. Ankita defended herself and stated that she could never use that word and there was some misunderstanding that had happened with her sister Mitali.

Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra's brawl

Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra were always against each other, primarily because of their connection with Munawar Faruqui. In many instances, Faruqui supported Ayesha and slammed Mannara for her behavior while at times, he was against Khan for ill-treating Mannara.

Ayesha and Mannara had many fights and the duo said many hurtful things to each other and often character assassinated each other. While Mannara kept reminding Ayesha that she had come on the show using Munawar Faruqui's name, Ayesha often told her that she had feelings for Munawar as she was obsessed and possessive of him.

Mannara was one of the first few people who told Munawar that Ayesha used her name to enter the show and destroyed his reputation and that she would have never done that if she had been in her place.

Ayesha Khan's elimination

Bigg Boss organized a roast task for the contestants of the house and also called their fans inside the house. Almost all the contestants enjoyed the fun night with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri's presence. However, as the task came to an end. Bigg Boss announced a googly about the audiences voting for their favorite contestants and the one with minimum votes will be evicted.

Because of lesser votes, Ayesha Khan was evicted from the show.

