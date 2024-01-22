Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar steals ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya's hairband as memento

Bigg Boss 17 recently had the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The show will soon have its grand finale and the winner of the show. The contestants have upped their game and are seen putting the best foot forward in the show. In the previous episode, Isha Malviya got evicted from the house and the show got its top 6 contestants.

On the eviction announcement, Isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar got emotional. After the Udaariyaan actress left the show, Abhishek did something adorable to keep Isha in her memories.

Abhishek Kumar stole Isha Malviya's hairband

While Abhishek couldn't control himself and suffered a massive emotional breakdown, he did something cute to keep Isha in his memories. While Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain kept Isha's belongings in the store room, Abhishek stood there and decided to steal something from her belongings and keep it as a memento. He found her hairband and kept it in his pocket.

Later, silently, he went near his bed and kept the hairband in his drawer, not letting Munawar Faruqui, who was sitting on the bed, know about the same.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar apologized to Isha Malviya

Abhishek Kumar was seen getting emotional after Malviya's eviction announcement and also apologized to her. He was unable to fathom the amount of hurt he was feeling and was seen talking to himself as to why is he getting hurt. He also mentioned that he wanted her to be a finalist and that she is very hardworking.

Abhishek Kumar's prediction about Isha- Samarth's relationship

Later, as Abhishek gathered himself, he was seen chatting with Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui about Isha and her mother. He revealed that Isha's mother will not let her be with Samarth Jurel as somewhere because of him, she went wrong on the show. He stated that Isha's mother is very strict in terms of her career and would not appreciate her going wrong. He mentioned that her mother can separate Isha and Samarth soon.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's relationship history

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were dating each other while they were a part of Udaariyaan. The duo broke up on an ugly note. Isha mentioned that Abhishek had aggressive behavior. On Bigg Boss 17, while they started off as friends, soon things took an ugly turn and the duo went against each other and revealed many details about their relationship that shouldn't have come out.

Contestants to be grilled by media

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants will have to bear the heat of grilling questions by media professionals. In the press conference, the media will ask uncomfortable questions to contestants. As per the promos, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqui will be asked tricky questions.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 17 will have it's grand finale on 28th January 2024. The episode will air from 6 pm to 12 am. In the previous episode, Salman Khan announced that the voting lines will be open only until 6 pm of 22nd January. This information has led to assumptions about mid-week evictions before the grand finale.

The Top 6 contestants on the show are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.



