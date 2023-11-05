Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: 'Isha Malviya's parents want her out of show,' says Udaariyaan co-actor Lokesh Batta

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya's equation with boyfriend Samarth Jurel and ex-flame Abhishek Kumar comes across quite complicated. Her Udaariyaan co-actor Lokesh Batta exclusively told Pinkvilla that he is in touch with Isha's parents and they aren't happy with her performance on this reality show.

Abhishek Kumar talks about a certain Isha's ex

In the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar was seen confiding in Vicky Jain and claimed that Isha Malviya was involved with someone else too from their show, Udaariyaan.

Our sources informed us that Isha Malviya shared a connection with actor Lokesh Batta, who played the role of Jas, the show's antagonist.

Lokesh Batta on his equation with Isha Malviya

Pinkvilla dialed Lokesh's number and inquired about the kind of bond he shared with Isha. To which, Batta admitted that they were very close but never dated.

"Well, we were very close. We used to go to the sets together. I used to go to her house and had a good bond with her mother too but we were not dating," said Lokesh.

He continued, "Abhishek was very insecure about our bond as he liked her from day 1 and he asked me to stay away from her. Within a few days, my track from the show was over and I returned to Mumbai."

"Days later, Isha and Abhishek got into a relationship," said the Udaariyaan actor.

Have a look at the host of the show Salman Khan bashing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

Lokesh on receiving a call from Isha's mother

Lokesh Batta stated that last year, when Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary entered the show, Isha got excited to do the show as well.

"Isha was eagerly anticipating a call from the makers after Udaariyaan actors were a part of the previous season. It was then that I'd told her mother to not let her do a reality show as it could impact her image," said Lokesh Batta.

"She called me recently as she remembered my words. Isha's mother is quite upset with her stint in the show... Her father works in a government firm and he is also disappointed with her in the show."

Lokesh added, "Isha's mother is also not happy as Abhishek is getting all the sympathy while her daughter is looking negative."

Isha Malviya's mother wasn't aware of her relationship with Samarth

Contrary to what Samarth told Isha about being in touch with her mother, Lokesh claimed, "Her mother wasn't aware of her relationship with Samarth Jurel."

"Isha's mother and father are so upset that they want her out of the show. However, they're bound by the contract..."

In the recent episode, Samarth and Isha were seen getting cozy, to which, Batta said, "Her mother also revealed that they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity with Samarth. They can't see the show after Samarth's entry, like before."

Lokesh on supporting Abhishek Kumar earlier

We asked Lokesh about his recent interview sympathizing with Abhishek Kumar's emotional breakdown in the show

To which, he said, "Yes, I spoke my heart out when I saw him breaking down. However, now my heart goes out to Isha. She's being trolled on social media."

"People write stuff like 'ladki khel rahi hai' (the girl is a player) which is affecting her image and making her parents quite unhappy," concluded Lokesh Batta.

