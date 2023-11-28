Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Orry roots for Samarth Jurel aka Chintu; calls him ‘entertaining’

The makers of Bigg Boss 17 roped in an exciting guest for a task. Internet sensation and Bollywood's bestie Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entered the show for an interesting task. After his stay for a day, he came out of the show.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Orry spoke at length about his experience in the show. He also chose Samarth Jurel to be the winner of the show.

Orry is all praises for Samarth Jurel

When asked who he thinks can win Bigg Boss 17, Orry said, "Maybe Chintu will win. He is Samarth, Sammy. There's obviously something about him because Isha chose him over the other guy that she was with. He is so pleasing to watch. The way he moves, the faces he makes, the acting he does daily. There's so much happiness that I feel like, more than anything, the audience probably loves to watch him because there's so much there to watch."

He added, "There's so much personality vomiting out of his pores that I don't think the audience would want him to leave the show. If I was the audience, I'd like to see that fluid energy sweating out of his body. His dimples, his light eyes, he is a funny guy."

Take a look at the full video interview below

He further added, "Based on my limited education about shows, to me, movies and TV shows are about three things, entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. And Chintu has all the three things."

Orry's fun chat with Salman Khan

Orry indulged in a fun banter with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. Orry was his candid best on the stage while Salman Khan also seemed to enjoy the candid conversation with the internet sensation.

Orry honestly revealed that he felt Salman Khan was Bigg Boss and when got a call for the show, he felt, he was called to Salman Khan's house but later, he was informed about the show.

Orry made many fun revelations like having three phones and five managers which left Salman Khan stunned.

