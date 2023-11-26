Bigg Boss 17: From facing attempted murder to working as waiter; Have a look at Orry's revelations on show

Trigger warning: The article contains mention of murder

Bigg Boss 17 left everyone shocked as it featured Orhan Awatramani aka Orry in a recent episode. Orry's banter with Salman Khan was one of the major highlights of the episode. Have a look at the exciting revelations made by Bollywood's bestie Orry on Bigg Boss 17 stage.

Orry to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house along with his friends

Orry appeared on the stage of Bigg Boss 17 with a number of bags which made Salman Khan question the amount of stuff he is planning to take inside. Orry revealed that he wanted to get more stuff but couldn't as he was given a limit of bags. He further claimed that he had brought his friends along. Salman asked him to show him the stuff he was carrying in the house.

Orry opened a big suitcase with a lot of stuff in it. It had his packed food, water, and a special dinosaur soft toy. He called it his friend.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17 promo with Orry

Orry carries three phones

In his interaction with Salman Khan, Orry revealed that he carries three phones for morning, afternoon, and evening. He mentioned that he carries three phones so that even if one's battery dies, he has other phones to keep him going. He shared that he loves clicking pictures and sealing the moments as pictures stay forever.

Orry wants to inspire the youth

The Tiger 3 actor asked him the reason he spends so much time editing and posting pictures on social media. To this, Orry said that he posts pictures for the youth to see. He wants to inspire them to become like him.

Orry shares his daily routine

When asked on a serious note what does Orry do, he said, he really works hard on himself. He stated that he wakes up early in the morning and massages his head, he does journaling and makes sure her chakras are aligned. He said, "After that, I read my tarot card. And then I read the horoscope. I go to the gym. I was 74 kgs and now I am 51 kgs. I intend to hit the 47 mark. I am playing a very thin character." Salman asked where is he playing the thin character, and Orry replied, "In my life." He added, "In November - December, I am a very thin Orry but maybe in January or February, I can be a little fat."

When Salman Khan emphasized again what he actually does, Orry said, "I sleep, I edit pictures. I put Instagram stories and the editing of the same takes a lot of time."

Orry reveals working as a waiter

Orry further mentioned that he lived his life to the fullest and has worked a lot too. He said, "Mai waiter that ek baar, mai actor tha ek baar, mai graphic designer tha. Maine bahot odd jobs kiya hai. Maine youth mey saara paisa kamaya, aur abhi budhape mey mai jee raha hai." (I have worked as a waiter, actor, and graphic designer. I have earned most of the money in my youth and am spending the money in my old age.)

Orry on experiencing attempted murder

Orry reveals that he has experienced attempted murder twice. One was during a Halloween party when his friend pushed him and he lost his balance and was about to fall from the window, however, he was saved in the nick of time. Another one was during a rooftop party wherein his friend made him drink a lot and wasn't there to make sure he was fine. He stated that he would have fallen from the rooftop. He mentioned cutting that friend off from his life after the incident.

Orry reveals not getting to pay bills

In a fun revelation, Orry revealed that he is a star and people don't ask him to pay the bills. He clicks pictures with people and they don't charge him for the food that he eats in restaurants.

Orry reveals having five managers

Orry was asked if he gets money for attending parties to which he said that he doesn't get paid to attend the parties but people reach out to his managers and ask if Orry can be a part of a party or wedding. When asked about having managers, Orry said that he has five managers. This shook Salman Khan and he told himself to learn something from Orry who has five managers.

Orry stated that he has two social media managers, one PR manager, one overall brand manager, and one food manager. Spilling about the food manager, Orry stated that the Food manager's job is to look out for what he is eating the entire day.

Orry reveals earning 20 to 30 lacs by clicking pictures with people

Orry mentioned that he doesn't charge to attend parties. However, people tell them to pose with their family members and post the pictures. For this, he charges 20 to 30 lac per night. This left Salman Khan's jaw dropped. Orry further mentioned that his touch is auspicious and has healing energies.

Are you excited to see more from Orry in tonight's Bigg Boss 17?



