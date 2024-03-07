Shark Tank India 3 is drawing in a huge crowd of people who enjoy business-related content. Not only does the show entertain, but it also offers valuable lessons to aspiring entrepreneurs who are striving to succeed in the industry. Moreover, it serves as a platform for established companies to broaden their market reach with the support of investments from the Sharks.

In the upcoming episodes, the new shark, Azhar Iqubal will be seen disagreeing with the other sharks present on the show. While Azhar puts his point across, the rest of the sharks take a different stand.

Existing sharks of the show disagree with Azhar Iqubal's opinion

As per the new promo of the show, Azhar Iqubal is seen advising a team of entrepreneurs to quit the business that they are doing. This irks Vineeta Singh and she tells him that he is giving bad advice to the people. Azhar defends himself by saying that he is giving a realistic and honest opinion. Aman Gupta enters the conversation and he states that he disagrees with Iqubal. He emphasizes that the said entrepreneurs have been trying for eight years and have not been able to get through.

Vineeta further adds that every entrepreneur encounters a rough patch and a struggle period. She mentioned that after seven to eight years things do get figured out. Peyush Bansal added that in India, a business takes at least 10 years to be successful.

Have a look at Shark Tank India 3's recent promo-

More about Azhar Iqubal

Shark Tank India 3 features 12 sharks in total. While 6 are old sharks from previous seasons, six are newer ones. Azhar Iqubal is one among the new lot. He is the Co-founder & CEO at Inshorts and Public. In a recent podcast, Iqubal revealed that he connects with Peyush Bansal and that he is his favorite shark.

