Heeramandi has become the talk of the town. The show, helmed by the legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been receiving rave reviews and appreciation from critics and viewers. A certain chunk of Aditi Rao Hydari's performance in one of the songs from the project is going viral on the internet.

In the song, Bibbojaan (Aditi's character) performs Nawab Wali. Her walk in the song went viral, and people are coming up with their own versions of the same on the internet. And Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma also tried her hand on the viral trend, with an interesting twist.

Aishwarya Sharma's version of Bibbojaan's viral walk

While people have been recording funny reels on Bibbojaan's viral walk, Aishwarya Sharma shared a video from her previous fiction show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and used the same with the audio of Bibbojaan's viral walk. The video was shot when Sharma's character in the show Pakhi met with a deadly accident. With her make-up and costume, Sharma recorded a spooky video, and who knew it would fit well with the audio of the viral trend.

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's funny video here:

Well, in Heeramandi, Bibbojaan sacrifices herself in the freedom fight and dies, and that's why Aishwarya gave the video a spooky twist with the caption that read, "Bibbojaan after life."

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma rose to fame with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She was an underdog but was one of the TOP 3 contestants in the finale. She also participated in Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband, Neil Bhatt. However, their journeys in the show were quite short-lived.

Aishwarya Sharma was ousted by Isha Malviya through a major twist, leaving Neil Bhatt alone in the game. Within a few weeks, Bhatt was also eliminated from the show.

