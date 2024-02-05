Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya reveals giving auditions for DID, Dance Deewane, Lil Champs and many dance shows

Isha Malviya is riding high on her successful stint on Bigg Boss 17. Recently, she graced Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu’s talk show, Long Drive wherein the duo had a heartwarming conversation on various topics. During a segment on the show, Isha disclosed that she has tried her luck in various dance reality shows like Dance India Dance (DID), Dance Deewane and Lil Champs.

Isha Malviya pours her heart out on Mr. Faisu’s Long Drive

The latest episode of Long Drive with Mr. Faisu began with Isha Malviya telling the host how her life has changed after coming out of Bigg Boss house. She said that she is enjoying all the fame coming her way. Isha shared how it was difficult for her to match the maturity level of her co-contestants as she was quite younger than them.

In an interesting segment on the show, the YouTuber asked the Udaariyaan actress to address some of the rumors about herself that are doing rounds in media mills. One of the speculations about Isha read that she had auditioned for Boogie Woogie. She dismissed the rumor and went on to state, “Boogie Woogie to nai, par maine DID, Dance Deewane aur Lil champs ke liye audition hai. Maine actually bohot saare dance shows ke liye audition dia hai (Not Boogie Woogie but I have given auditions for DID, Dance Deewane and Lil champs among a lot of other dance competition shows).”

Advertisement

Catch a glimpse of Long Drive’s latest episode featuring Isha Malviya:

Isha Malviya also opened up on her boyfriend, Samarth Jurel’s game plan on Bigg Boss 17. She said that Samarth was bothered by her bonding with Abhishek Kumar on the show. And so, he decided to come inside to resolve the matter. However, he saw a journey of his own before entering the show.

About Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya started off her career by participating in beauty pageants. She won Miss Madhya Pradesh in 2017 and was second runner-up in Miss Teen India Worldwide in 2019. Isha has brilliant dancing skills and has tried her luck in acting too. She debuted with ColorsTV’s romantic drama Udaariyaan in 2021.

Isha Malviya gained prominence after she participated in Bigg Boss 17. She indulged in multiple fights with her former beau, Abhishek Kumar on the show.

ALSO READ: PIC: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets a surprise visit from special friend on set; Guess who it is?